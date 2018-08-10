Trump could face Impeachment

This was a set up from the deep state from the beginning. After Trumps removal the deep state choice vice president Mike Pence will come into power and the show goes on as usual.
Michael Cohen’s testimony that Donald Trump told him to violate campaign finance laws is sparking fresh calls for impeachment, with #Resistors curiously silent on how ‘Russia collusion’ became ‘giving women hush money.'
