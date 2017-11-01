The Truth About Anarchy - Panel Discussion with Walter Block at Anarchaportugal
Jeff Berwick takes part in a panel discussion with Walter Block, Susanne
Tarkowski Tempelhof and Raphael Lima. Topics include: becoming
Anarchist, the origin of statism, Anarchism and Somalia, where does
Anarchy exist today? Somalia vs Somaliland, the perverse rewards of
state government, stateless nations, but what about pollution? where do
rights come from, privatization, but what about the poor?
