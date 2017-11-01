The Truth About Anarchy - Panel Discussion with Walter Block at Anarchaportugal

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 Jeff Berwick takes part in a panel discussion with Walter Block, Susanne Tarkowski Tempelhof and Raphael Lima. Topics include: becoming Anarchist, the origin of statism, Anarchism and Somalia, where does Anarchy exist today? Somalia vs Somaliland, the perverse rewards of state government, stateless nations, but what about pollution? where do rights come from, privatization, but what about the poor?









