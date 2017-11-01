The face of Australia’s drought crisis

In this special edition of 7.30 we travel to Australia’s drought zones to capture the harshness of life on the land when it stops raining, and the unimaginable resilience it takes to endure.
Farming on marginal land, relying on rain in one of the driest continents on earth, collecting rainwater in dams with high evaporation rates, not storing within a bull's roar of enough rainwater, buying vehicles and machinery instead of investing in water storage,are helicopters really necessary when you don't have sufficient water storage? refusal to change methods for generations, the list goes on. " Dad taught me everything I know, dad's a smart man" really?- how come you are down to dust now? That's what i mean about refusal to change methods.
