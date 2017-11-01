The End of London. Prepare Yourself
As crime rates skyrocket in London and the United Kingdom overall, London Mayor Sadiq Khan responded to a suspected terror attack by suggesting that vehicles be banned in certain parts of the city: “I think there would be lots of challenges if we would do the whole square. It is a thoroughfare for cars, vehicles and commercial deliveries going through London. So it’s possible to have a designed solution … in keeping our buildings and people as safe as we can do. And also not losing what is so wonderful about our city that is a vibrant democracy, people can walk around safely.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
