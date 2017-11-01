The Dire Threat of Israeli Zionist Control Over America

Today marks the 70th anniversary of the state of Israel. No nation has posed as much danger to the survival of the United States as Israel.
The US military is Israel's lap dog... We are in Syria fighting for the Greater Israel Project.
The American people will never take a stand because they bought the lie of the religious right, hook line and sinker, that we need to protect Israel and that they are the biblical fulfillment of prophecy.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment