Stefan Molyneux : THE SILENCING OF ALEX JONES

The President Donald Trump hostile mainstream media has finally gotten
their wish as Alex Jones and Infowars were banned from YouTube, iTunes,
Spotify and a host of other distribution platforms. Under the guise of
'hate speech" one of the most prominent alternative media voices in the
world has been removed from public view on major platforms - prompting a
fierce debate about the power of social media companies in modern
times.
