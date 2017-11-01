Russia tests 4 fearsome types of cruise Missile

Russia tests terrifying new missile and starts rebuilding Cold War Arctic base
Footage emerged showing a massive military exercise involving an arsenal of fearsome weaponry in synchronized maneuvers on land, air and sea. A powerful strike group consisting of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, missile cruiser Varyag and two small missile ships Razliv and Morz, blasted targets with a barrage of rockets.
Four fearsome types of cruise missile were used in the attack - Vulkan, Granit, Malakhit and Onyx - which can obliterate targets up to 310 miles away.
