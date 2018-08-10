Race Wars & Civilizations self-destruction
"Civilizations fall because the less capable slice of the population regularly outbreeds the more capable."
from the book of Elmer Pendell - Why Civilizations self-destruct
Modern farming destroyed the Aral Sea, which was one of the largest inland seas on this planet. Modern farming created the dust bowl in the US. Modern farming jas led to massive deforestation in South America. Modern farming is destroying the world. We must revert back to pre industrial farming methods and permaculture.
Bob Chapman
