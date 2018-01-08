Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

#Qanon, Dollar Collapse, Trump Ending the Fed





 Wayne Jett, economist and author of "The Fruits of Graft", rejoins the program to discuss the history and the status of the Federal Reserve. He explains how the Federal Reserve has been a complete disaster for regular Americans while enriching the small number of foreign elites who actually own and control the Federal Reserve and the money of the United States. This is one of the best videos explaining the Federal Reserve and Trump.



