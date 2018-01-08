Qanon, Dollar Collapse, Trump Ending the Fed

Wayne Jett, economist and author of "The Fruits of Graft", rejoins the
program to discuss the history and the status of the Federal Reserve. He
explains how the Federal Reserve has been a complete disaster for
regular Americans while enriching the small number of foreign elites who
actually own and control the Federal Reserve and the money of the
United States. This is one of the best videos explaining the Federal
Reserve and Trump.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment