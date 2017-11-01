Patriotic Millionaire explains how he plays the Tax System
Many CEOs also take smaller salaries, but get very large bonuses because that money is taxed at a lower rate. Remember Lee Iacocca? He took a 1$ salary but millions in stock, which was paid for by a cut to the workers pay. He promised to return it later, but did not.
Almost all economists agreed this new tax bill only benefited the wealthy. Why do you think trump wanted this passed? He refuses to show his tax returns for the last few years and admitted in a debate with Hillary Clinton that he had not paid taxes because he was smart. I saw that debate on TV. Trump only cares about money and the rich, not the majority of Americans, not people seeking asylum, nor the environment, sick, elderly, people with preexisting medical conditions
The TAX CUT is Inconceivable and disgusting corruption!
Before world war two no tax on earned income at all it was suppose to be temporary to fund war only profit was taxed not wages
