Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

No Cops! No Government! Just Anarchy In Mexico Town






 In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Cheran, Michoacan an anarchist town that's followed by anarchy principles and over 30,000 anarchists. We talk to Jeff Berwick the dollar vigilante who organizes one of the largest anarchy conferences anarapulco.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...