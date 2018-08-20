Music Has Been Weaponized Since the 1940's ~ 432 hz to 440 hz
The best musical instruments are the oldest for they used water bowls to tune the bodies. If you got the proper build, the pattern will emerge from the vibrations in the water. This is why Tesla said to learn to see things as frequency and resonance. Everything works this way, the spoken word is of frequencies and resonance. All in harmony running "up and down" a set, or infinite, "octave range". Or the golden ratio and pi (phi and pi) working in unison. Some use the pinecone as a symbol for this. But, this is why Bach was the best writer of "real" music. Love Bach's polyphonic scores. If anyone wishes to learn a "quick" way to comprehension, 3 gentlemen works must be read. Edward Leedskalnin, Nikola Tesla, and Viktor Shaughberger. Combine the three, interesting stuff.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment