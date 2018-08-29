If you are white and South African the moment to move to Australia is NOW

Ten good reasons to leave S Africa. You are obviously now not wanted there by the "real Africans"
The land grab is wrong and will take south Africa down the path of Zimbabwe.
Perhaps the Trump administration need to take some of those farmers and give them political refugee status. Unlike those so called refugees from the Middle East and illegal aliens many of whom have respective ties to ISIS and MS13 , the farmers would be major contributors to the economy and will bring something to the table. Of course they'll have to adhere to civil rights, employment discrimination and harassment laws; but do Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Venezuela have such laws? Making matters worse, the EFF, a group of thugs that's behind this reform, has threatened President Trump. Again, talk about a group of communist thugs
