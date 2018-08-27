Benjamin Fulford : U.S. civil war stalemate to end soon; Next phase of planetary liberation to begin
The death, probably by execution, of the traitor John McCain, signals a new phase in the removal of the criminal cabal that has controlled the U.S. since 1913, Pentagon and agency sources agree. “Traitor McCain may have been the first death penalty by military tribunal, allowed to die with honor like Rommel to protect the Navy’s reputation while spooking the deep state,” is how one Pentagon source described the situation. The real battle, though, will begin after the U.S. branch of the cabal is removed and it will pit the U.S. military-industrial complex against a loose Eurasian alliance headquartered in Switzerland. This battle will either end in a world war or a complete remake of post-war institutions like the UN, BIS, IMF, EU, etc. The key is to target the complex of foundations (plus the Vatican Bank) used by the Khazarian mafia to camouflage their control of the privately owned central banks, the Fortune 500 corporations, and most so-called world leaders. The fireworks should start in September and intensify in the run-up to the U.S. November midterm elections, where the U.S. branch of the Khazarian mafia is hoping to recover its power and remove U.S. President Donald Trump. However, keep in mind that Trump so far has been only the lesser of two evils compared to Hillary Clinton. He has yet to prove he is anything more than a Rothschild agent fighting against the U.S.-based Bush/Clinton/Rockefeller nexus. Remember, the Trump regime has yet to expose the truth about crimes like 9/11 and Fukushima. Nor have they tried anything remotely like a jubilee.
