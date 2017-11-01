Bad News For The CRASHING Canadian Economy!

No worry, after the crash people will demand even more socialism, blaming capitalism and so on. People will never learn. Above all 95% will demand an even bigger state, more regulation, higher taxes. And PRINT MORE MONEY!!!
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about
the most recent news regarding the Canadian economy as inflation hit
its highest level since 2011, interest rates skyrocket and Bank of
Canada Governor Stephen Poloz gives excuses.
Poloz claims the recent inflation is just transitory and that he saw it
coming. Well, in the end, we're comparing one fiat currency, the
Canadian Dollar to another fiat currency, the US Dollar. Both are
falling. One just takes turns falling faster.
Inflation will continue to go up in Canada. There's no escaping it.
There's no scarcity, it's a centrally planned currency and many of the
banks in Canada are taking part in fractional reserve lending. The same
banks are insolvent as their cash to deposit ratio clearly shows.
Meanwhile, there's a massive bubble in real estate in Toronto and
Vancouver. There's a massive pension shortfall. There's a massive bubble
at the Toronto Stock Exchange. There's a global derivatives bubble. The
price of living is going up. There are countless taxes plaguing people
like the income tax, property tax, business tax, capital gains tax,
eco-tax, PST, GST, MST and of course among many more, the carbon tax.
People are in poverty and the government feels the populace needs more
of the thing that causes the problem in the first place to fix it...
Government.
Regulations are restricting the market from competing. There's no
incentive for innovation and competition in the markets when government
monopolizes massive corporations.
All fiat currencies eventually revert to their true value of zero. They
always have, they always will going back to 1024AD in China. This time
is no different though the fundamentals are off the table due to the
level of manipulation in the monetary system and the markets, so one
cannot put a date on the crash, we just know that it will indeed happen.
So getting prepared is crucial. One must look towards decetralization,
independence, self sustainability. People must be financially educated
and responsible. Individual responsibility is the hallmark of freedom
itself after all.
Gold, silver and cryptocurrencies are great. Of course this is our
opinion, not investment advice, but gold and silver aren't investments
anyways. They're wealth insurance. They have been for many centuries.
Cryptocurrencies are great ways to decentralize and get out of the
banking and governmental systems.
Stay tuned for more as we continue to cover this story as it elapses.
