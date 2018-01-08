ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 8/1/18: Tom Pappert, Isaac Kappy, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday August 01, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, August 1st: Trump: “End the Probe” - President Trump told Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end Robert Mueller’s “rigged witch hunt” while adding the whole affair is a stain on the country. Trump blasted the “17 angry Democrats” doing Mueller’s dirty work as a disgrace to America. Also, Tommy Robinson has been released after three judges ruled his conviction was effectively illegal. Robinson is set to join his family for vacation. Joining today’s show in-studio is journalist and social media savant Tom Pappert discussing the left’s enmity towards his powerful pro-Trump Facebook group. Furthermore, artist, scholar, and activist Isaac Kappy shares his insights. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment