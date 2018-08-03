3D-Printed Guns & QAnon Conspiracy:
This is the August 1, 2018 FULL EPISODE of VICE News Tonight on HBO. 2:07 Trump's rally in Tampa, Florida wasn’t just about him. It also served as a kind of coming-out party for a movement that, so far, has mostly existed in dark corners of the internet: Q. 6:13 For weeks, lawmakers and pundits have been freaking out about a sudden stockpile of 3D guns. But gun enthusiasts aren't particularly impressed with the quality of the 3D-printed guns whose plans were taken off the internet. 9:58 Most of the world was introduced to incels when Elliot Rodger killed six people at UC Santa Barbara in 2014. Before doing so, he posted a 141-page manifesto mostly blaming women for not having sex with him. That made him a hero to incels. VICE News sits down with one. 16:22 Jens Rommel has long been leading the prosecution of remaining Nazi war criminals, though it's a dying industry. Those involved in World War II are now well into their 90s, and the maximum age of criminal culpability in Germany is 99. VICE News spends a day with Rommel. 20:10 Former "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs and co-writer/actor Rafael Casal give an inside look into new movie 'Blindspotting' — and they're both baffled that the Broadway show "Hamilton," is still running.
