10 Ways To Prepare For The 2018 Economic Collapse
Will a major economic collapse happen in the near future? If the financial carnage continues (and that is a big “if”), this could be the beginning of another financial crisis and stock market crash like we experienced in 2008, and that would almost certainly mean a beginning of the global economic collapse. And of course once the next global recession begins, it is likely to be more painful than we have ever seen before in modern history, because the global debt bubble is far larger than it has ever been before. Stock market crash is imminent, global banking stocks are plunging, emerging market stocks are cratering, and emerging market currencies continue their stunning decline. This represents a dramatic change from the relative stability that we have seen throughout most of 2018. It is almost as if someone flipped a switch once the month of August began, and the shakiness of global financial markets has many investors wondering what trouble fall will bring. A global market crash is coming, and investors should prepare accordingly.
Posted by Bob Chapman
