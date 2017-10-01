We produce 13 tons of hazardous waste every second
Most homes across America have a stash of chemical cleaners under the sink that becomes hazardous waste as soon as you’re done using them. And some of the household products don’t even make it out of the store, as retailers often get rid of sticky, dented, and forgotten bottles. Those become hazardous waste too. There are 400 million tons of hazardous waste produced across the globe each year. That’s like one garbage truck filled to the brim, every second of every day. Thankfully, companies like Smarter Sorting have turned to recycling products instead of incinerating them, so they move cradle-to-cradle rather than cradle-to-grave.
Posted by Bob Chapman
