The Truth About Cultural-Marxism | Re: Cenk Uygur From The Young Turks
The Frankfurt School The "Frankfurt School" refers to a group of German-American theorists who developed powerful analyses of the changes in Western capitalist societies that occurred since theclassical theory of Marx. Working at the Institut fur Sozialforschung in Frankfurt,Germany in the late 1920s and early 1930s, theorists such as Max Horkheimer, T.W.Adorno, Herbert Marcuse, Leo Lowenthal, and Erich Fromm produced some of the firstaccounts within critical social theory of the importance of mass culture andcommunication in social reproduction and domination. The Frankfurt School alsogenerated one of the first models of a critical cultural studies that analyzes the processesof cultural production and political economy, the politics of cultural texts, and audiencereception and use of cultural artifacts (Kellner 1989 and 1995).Moving from Nazi Germany to the United States, the Frankfurt School experienced atfirst hand the rise of a media culture involving film, popular music, radio, television, andother forms of mass culture (Wiggershaus 1994). In the United States, where they foundthemselves in exile, media production was by and large a form of commercialentertainment controlled by big corporations. Two of its key theorists Max Horkheimer and T.W. Adorno developed an account of the "culture industry" to call attention to theindustrialization and commercialization of culture under capitalist relations of production(1972). This situation was most marked in the United States that had little state support of film or television industries, and where a highly commercial mass culture emerged thatcame to be a distinctive feature of capitalist societies and a focus of critical culturalstudies. The Frankfurt school focused intently on technology and culture, indicating howtechnology was becoming both a major force of production and formative mode of socialorganization and control.
