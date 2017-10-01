The True Meaning Of The Treason Summit

In this video, Jason Bermas breaks down the summit between Trump and Putin in Helsinki and goes beyond the media calling it a Treason Summit as people like John McCain attacked the meeting for even happening. Other people such as Rand Paul thought the meeting had meaning and was positive. From the indictments to Israel we give you an honest take on the summit and its true meaning.
