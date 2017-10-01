The Next Phase In Bringing Down The Economy Has Just Been Launched
The EU Parliament released a new study on Central Banks and digital currencies. From this report it looks like the central banks are making a push into cryptocurrencies. Central banks are pushing very hard to move into the crypto realm which would not be that difficult since 90% of currency used today is digital. New poll shows that the British people do not agree with May's BREXIT proposal. Existing home sales have declined again, the housing market it starting to deteriorate very quickly. G-20 Communique shows the currency wars are now being pushed. IMF director warns G-20 leaders against tariffs. Trump signs an executive order helping small businesses.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment