The Immigration Debate Is Over, We Have A Solution!
In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on the immigration debate, which we think we found a solution for and can be over. well maybe even bring Antifa and the kek together. We also go over the new president of Mexico Lopez Obrador just winning, how the failed policies of Richard Nixon brought us here, brain drain, CIA jets, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico with a lot more politics of South America and Central America aka Latin America.
Posted by Bob Chapman
