The Guilty Are Screaming Louder And Louder, There Is No Escape
Comey and others are now pushing the idea that it is time to rise up against the President. Obama is screaming on the sidelines. Putin calls out Soros for election meddling and drops a bombshell about Clinton. The war is coming to an end in Sudan and the administration is now getting involved with the peace talks in Afghanistan. Russia and the US are going to work together to destroy the rest of the paid mercenaries, the troops we be leaving Syria and Iraq. Assad will not be removed. The deep state is in trouble, there is no escape.
Posted by Bob Chapman
