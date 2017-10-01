Something Could Be Coming!
Anyone would think that in the 21st century we still have arms race, technological advamces unheard of 30 years ago, advances in archeology and many other disciines that we as humans should have been united more then we are, the one entity really being hurt and not regarded is the planet our mother earth. Still like impudent children we try to better each other. When will we all learn ? Be well family be safe and akways remain LEGION ! Maybe just maybe it will be up to the LEGION OF HUMANS to change this course for the better. Creator willing.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
