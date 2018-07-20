RUSSOPHOBIA: The Zio-Anglo-American Conspiracy to Conquer Russia Unravels in Real Time
CLARIFICATION OF GOD-FEARING It might be more accurate to say that Vladimir Putin is "god loving" in contrast to "god fearing" based on the Biblical distinction between the two gods of the Bible, that are introduced in the Book of Genesis (described below), written by four different authors, none of whom was the mythological Israeli person called Moses. So-called god-fearing Christians, most of them probably unwittingly, worship Lucifer and Satan and at least pay lip-service to the dogma, doctrines, creeds and Decalogue of the Christian institutional religion. First god: In the biblical Book of Genesis Chapter One, readers are introduced the Most High God Elohim, which according to Strong's Expanded Concordance is plural and both masculine and feminine. Elohim said everything that was created was good. Second god: In the biblical Book of Genesis Chapter Two, readers are introduced to a tribal Israeli god named YHWH, the god of Hebrew mysticism and Kaballa Magic. YHWH is a proudly self-described jealous, vengeful, wrathful god. YHWH originated with a different name as a tribal god of the Edomite tribe in Mesopotamia, where the wife of Moses came from. YHWH = Yahweh = Jehovah = nest of vipers = Synagogue of Satan. Yahweh commanded the Israelites on at least four different occasions to commit genocide against their rival tribes in Caanan, to kill every man, woman and child, to practice sacrifice of all first-born Israelite children and to practice human sacrifices.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment