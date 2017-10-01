Russia The Last Refuge For White South African Farmers
Russia The Last Refuge For Boers: White Farmers Fleeing South Africa To Seek Shelter in South Russia
The descendants of European colonists in South Africa, the Boers, are seeking shelter in southern Russia. They constitute an ethnic minority at home. Not only have they been aggrieved for many years, but their right to exist is now threatened. Thus, about 15,000 people are ready to move to the southern Russian city Stavropol for good.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment