Ron Paul : Happy Independence Day!

China and Russia can bankrupt the US with an arms race. The US is projected to spend over 1.5 trillion on it's military to try and maintain it's global hegemony. Most Americans can't even afford basic health insurance and the US infrastructure is crumbling. The US military and war spending will eventually bankrupt the US.
