Higher Balance Institute presents Eric Pepin's all-new, groundbreaking
book series, God's Last Secret, which explores simulated reality and
recounts Eric's firsthand encounter with artificial intelligence in all
its glory and detail. Eric developed this short film in 2012 to explain
what Higher Balance teachings are all about.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment