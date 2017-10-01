Putin Weighs Arctic Ocean Travel Ban After Russian Military Questions American Sanity
APOCALYPTIC INSANITY? If "god" chose Trump, then "god" chose everything else that has happened in the history of the universe, the planet Earth and the human race. Likewise, either everything is "holy" and "sacred" or nothing is. You can't have it both ways.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment