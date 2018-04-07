New Anunnaki Documentary 2018 Are The Gods Still Here on Earth?
The debate has been raging about the Anunnaki - not whether they exist - nor whether they have been to Earth - as the evidence of them being here is so overwhelming. The debate is whether they are still here today. The Anunnaki had bases around the world, but primarily in the Middle East - Lebanon, Israel, Egypt, Iraq - and in India and South Africa. There are many artifacts that still exist in Iraq but are not allowed to be seen, and the West has not had much access at all to these artifacts of the Anunnaki. It is possible they are hoarded in private vaults under the ground. Watch eye opening, thought provoking, educational, awesome documentaries by subscribing and of course hit the bell button at the top tight of the screen. We will make each film expand the horizons of the viewers open to learning more about the world. We hope you will become aware of many facts you may have been previously unaware of in this very educational Annunaki Documentary.
