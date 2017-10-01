New America Now Run By PC/Leftist Culture!
The Social Justice Warrior guillotine is wet with the blood of pc culture sacrifices. Recently, Scarlett Johansson dropped out of a role playing a transgender character due to pc backlash. Yet according to the New York Post, the royalty of pc culture were offended for other reasons. Trace Lysette, a transgender actress who plays a transgender character on the Amazon series “Transparent,” didn’t protest the casting of Johansson because the character was an insult to the transgendered. Lysette was offended that Johansson was taking work from people like her. Lysette complained on Twitter that “not only do you play us and steal our narrative and our opportunity but you pat yourselves on the back with trophies and accolades for mimicking what we have lived . . . so twisted. I’m so done.” Forget acting chops, Transgenders should get every role in Hollywood because of their sexual identity. That’s straight up pc racketeering. Complete totalitarian pc hypocrisy.
