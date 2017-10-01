Max Keiser : Trump's Trade War is a Disaster
Keiser Report: New Trade War Ongoing
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the inevitable death of global trade as ‘bully’ US starts a trade war – despite many in rich Western countries having lost out from globalization. In the second half of the show, Max interviews Galia Benartzi of Bancor.network about the recent $12-million hack on their network and the ensuing argument about decentralization. They also discuss the role of money in global trade imbalances and how it was the ‘Bancor,’ first proposed at Bretton Woods, that could have avoided the situation in which we find ourselves today.
Posted by Bob Chapman
