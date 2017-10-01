Mark Taylor – I don’t think there is going to be another Democrat in the White House for a long time, if ever again

Mark Taylor – Most Important Midterm Elections in American History
Mark Taylor, author of the popular book “The Trump Prophecies,”
contends, “If you are part of the army of God, you need to be ready also
because there are going to be politicians that are going to resign. We
have had the biggest number of resignations probably in history. This
midterm election is going to be huge. This is going to be a red
tsunami. They keep talking about the blue wave. I think it’s going to
be a blue drip, a leaky faucet, and that is all they are going to get.
You have had more resignations than we have ever seen. Now is the time
to go in and capture this ground and hold it for the Kingdom of God. . .
. It’s not a left or right thing. God is moving us towards a place of
righteousness. That’s what’s happening right now. So, he’s going to be
replacing these people. If you are called to be a judge, senator,
congressman or a council person, I don’t care what level local, state or
federal, take your place and get ready. If you are in the Army of God
and you don’t vote, you need to get off your behind and register to
vote. These are going to be the most important midterm elections in
America’s history—period.”
In closing, Taylor says, “I don’t think there is going to be another
Democrat in the White House for a long time, if ever again. I believe
you are seeing the death of the Democrat party right now.”
