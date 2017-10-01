Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

MAD SCIENTISTS Are Creating MONSTERS In Laboratories Worldwide






 DNA editing, Gene therapy, Genetic Modification, and other similar practices are re-emerging on earth today after thousands of years.

This practice was expressly forbidden by God after The Watchers used genetic modification to corrupt the world in the pre-flood age.

What we are seeing today is the re-birth of the Age of Noah.








