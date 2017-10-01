MAD SCIENTISTS Are Creating MONSTERS In Laboratories Worldwide

DNA editing, Gene therapy, Genetic Modification, and other similar
practices are re-emerging on earth today after thousands of years.
This
practice was expressly forbidden by God after The Watchers used genetic
modification to corrupt the world in the pre-flood age.
What we are seeing today is the re-birth of the Age of Noah.
