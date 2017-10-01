Iceberg Tsunami Warning: Greenland Fishing Village On Red Alert As locals Fear The Worst
A massive iceberg bearing down on a tiny coastal village in Greenland has triggered a state of emergency, as locals fear it could cause a tsunami. The tiny village of Innaarsuit is situated in northwestern Greenland, facing out over the frigid waters of Baffin Bay. The enormous iceberg crept closer to the village for days, before becoming grounded in shallow water on Thursday, according to local media outlet KNR.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment