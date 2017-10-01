How Did ARGENTINA'S Long CRISIS Begin?
It’s widely known: Argentina isn’t going through its best moment. In recent years this country has become a synonym of crisis, problems and all kinds of economic calamities. The process that Argentina has undergone is unique, it arrived at the XX century struggling to occupy the first position among the richest countries on the planet, and today, it’s struggling to halt poverty to someday reach the developed country status. Throughout this entire process, a political approach, which is as popular as it’s difficult to understand, has had an almost absolute influence: Peronism. And this is because in the last 70 years, Juan Domingo Perón, a Lieutenant Colonel who became President of Argentina, has had an enormous influence on the country’s politics. So great, that it’s difficult to determine if there’s a politician in Argentina who isn’t Peronist. Now, what exactly is Peronism? How did it come about? What impact has it really had on the country? How has it influenced Argentina? We’ll tell you all about it in this video. * When making this video, we had the invaluable help of the Argentine historian, Alejandro Gómez, Professor of the CEMA University and Visiting Professor in the UFM.
