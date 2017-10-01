Horror In South Africa. Prepare Yourself
Question: “I am a young white South African man living in one of the major cities. Having grown up in a country which is the so-called rainbow nation, the post-apartheid miracle and an example to all other countries that diversity can work. Unfortunately, the reality is that South Africa is a failed state. Crime rates are through the roof, Municipalities are corrupt and bankrupt, school standards are none exciting, and apartheid is still to blame for everything wrong in South Africa. Extreme leftist socialism is on the rising with political parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters openly calling for the expropriation of land without compensation and calling for the killing of whites. Their leader Julius Malema being just as blood thirsty as warlords such as Idi Amin of Uganda. Going to sleep at night when Julius Malema makes statements like, “When whites arrived in South Africa, they had committed “a black genocide” when blacks were dispossessed of their land. “They found peaceful Africans here. They killed them. They slaughtered them like animals. We are not calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now.” Statement which are lies and creates hatred in an already fragile society. The calling for killing of whites falls on deaf ears throughout the world. It seems that the West cannot see or hear what is happening. This hatred is not only found in South Africa but throughout the third world. The third world is pouring into Europe and North America. Seeking to change and destroy the Wests values and ideologies into a socialist society such as South Africa. It seems that the West has forgotten where they came from and has this incredible self-hatred. Calling white people privileged and racist. I would like to use this opportunity as a warning to the West. You are privileged and that is why you are allowing your politicians to destroy Western values. You will only understand what you have now when in the future you have a six-foot wall with barb wire on top around your house, burglar bars on every window, alarm systems, alarmed response guards one call away and a gun next to your bed.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
