From Jail To Joy: How To Change Your Life

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange is joined by Peter Sage
where he tells how he went from jail to joy after a civil trial with a
large corporation went sour. He used this as an opportunity to teach
prisoners how to change their lives and lets you know how to change your
life as well. Take the first steps towards motivation today by watching
this video.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment