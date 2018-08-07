Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Fake News Kings Exposed!







 In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange exposes MSNBC as an unhinged fake news organization, and possibly the kings of fake news. He talks about some of their paid commentators recent interactions with Glen Greenwald as well as the passing of Ed Schultz, and the firing of Phil Donahue and Jesse Ventura.







