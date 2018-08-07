Fake News Kings Exposed!

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange exposes MSNBC as an
unhinged fake news organization, and possibly the kings of fake news. He
talks about some of their paid commentators recent interactions with
Glen Greenwald as well as the passing of Ed Schultz, and the firing of
Phil Donahue and Jesse Ventura.
