END TIMES PROPHECY ALERT & CURRENT EVENTS (July 5, 2018)
Current and up to date news coming from around the world, watch all the
top stories in one quick video. 2018, Current news, end times signs, end
times events. Focus on end time news events in a nutshell. There are
multiple warnings found in scripture and we are waiting for some to
still come to pass. Receive up to date information as we endure until
the end, JESUS is coming soon.
