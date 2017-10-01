Don't Vote! Anarchy is Freedom - Jeff Berwick on Rogue News
Jeff Berwick is interviewed at LibertyFest by C.J. for Rogue News.
Topics include: the immorality and ineffectiveness of voting, the
social 'contract', voluntarism, taxation is extortion, mass media
hypnosis, the folly of central planning, democracy is mob rule, are we
at the bottom in the crypto markets? freedom and liberty, the Liberland
project, Anarchapulco 2019
