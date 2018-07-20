: Dependence Day Is Nothing to Celebrate
The founding fathers NEVER intended or envisioned the modern-day welfare state
America no longer exists. Everything that made America what it was is gone and still being reversed. Today, people are voting against their own best interests, the country has just about been fully strip-mined of the wealth of average citizens and gov't has been hijacked by criminals who have stolen and pillaged everything of value. Massive debt placed on our shoulders along with having devalued our money will continue the decay and eventual downfall of our country.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
