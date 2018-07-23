Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

China Warns of "Peace Disease" And "Unavoidable" War With US






 A leaked Chinese memo reveals that the Chinese military is combating "peace disease" and avoiding an "unavoidable" war by . . . building up their military? What does all this mean, what does it have to do with Thucydides, and what is the reality behind this smoke and mirrors? Find out in today's thought for the day.










