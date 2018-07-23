China Warns of "Peace Disease" And "Unavoidable" War With US
A leaked Chinese memo reveals that the Chinese military is combating
"peace disease" and avoiding an "unavoidable" war by . . . building up
their military? What does all this mean, what does it have to do with
Thucydides, and what is the reality behind this smoke and mirrors? Find
out in today's thought for the day.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment