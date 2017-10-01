Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

BREAKING: Lawsuit Exposes Vaccine Immunity Fraud by HHS




 In exchange for giving vaccine companies immunity from prosecution for adverse reaction & medical harm, the Federal government said it would take measures to monitor & improve vaccine safety. A new lawsuit by Del Bigtree shows HHS never looked at ANY safety or adverse reactions for ANY vaccine for the 31 years since they were given oversight.












