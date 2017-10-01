BREAKING: Lawsuit Exposes Vaccine Immunity Fraud by HHS
In exchange for giving vaccine companies immunity from prosecution for
adverse reaction & medical harm, the Federal government said it
would take measures to monitor & improve vaccine safety. A new
lawsuit by Del Bigtree shows HHS never looked at ANY safety or adverse
reactions for ANY vaccine for the 31 years since they were given
oversight.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment