Benjamin Fulford Update July 16 2018
Will the Jews finally be freed from Khazarian mafia slavery as Israel is liberated?
By Benjamin Fulford
The world is headed for a new age, not a New World Order. As a part of this, the Jewish people—high-level slaves of satan-worshipping Khazarian gangsters—are about to be freed from thousands of years of Babylonian slavery. That is why the rogue state of Israel is now under full martial law as the Khazarian-controlled government there faces an ultimatum to surrender and free their Jewish and Arab hostages, according to Russian FSB and Pentagon sources.
https://www.debka.com/israel-announces-nationwide-military-drills-amid-war-preparedness-on-northern-and-gaza-fronts/
A clear sign that the Jewish people are finally waking up came last week when Jewish human rights groups petitioned their government to stop arming neo-Nazis. Many are waking up now to the fact that Nazism and Zionism are two sides of the same coin. These are really the people whom Revelation 2:9 in the Bible refers to as “those who falsely claim to be Jews, but are in fact a synagogue of Satan.”
