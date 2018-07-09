Benjamin Fulford July 9 2018 Arrests in August 911 announcement in September & Jubilee in October?
The good guys are continuing to win the secret battle for the planet earth in a big way, multiple sources confirm. As things now stand, there will be a new wave of mass arrests in August, official government disclosure about 9/11 in September, and some sort of “major economic announcement in October,” Pentagon sources claim. Behind the scenes, meetings involving the Knights of Malta, Russian FSB officials, Asian secret societies, and others are preparing the way for an economic announcement that could well be a genuine jubilee accompanied by a new financial system, according to sources involved in the negotiations. Since the negotiations are ongoing, the details have yet to be hammered out, but a general consensus does exist, the sources say. The key may be U.S. President Donald Trump’s imminent takeover of the Supreme Court, which would pave the way for war crimes trials and the legal recognition of a new financial system when it convenes in October, Pentagon sources say.
