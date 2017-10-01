In this 3rd episode of Atom 'The Illusion of Reality', scientists explore how reality is just an illusion...
The
most important scientific discovery of the twentieth century, the
discovery of the atom is explored in The Atom. Presented by physicist Dr
Jim Al-Khalili, the series will delve into the thrilling human drama at
the heart of the most extraordinary scientific revolution of all time.
