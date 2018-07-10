Anonymous: Prophetic Warning for The World!
Unfortunately for humanity, the sickest, most evil, devil worshiping, sociopaths, narcissitic and soulless people run the world! Its crazy to think that it's only the 1% of humanity that controls the 99% of humanity! And all just for their greed and heartless ways! The entities a.k.a "The Elite" control most of the world's wealth and just sit on it or use it for world domination rather than to help the poorest people on the planet that die of hunger. Also, they exploite the world for Its resources to get richer regardless of the permanent damage they are inflicting on our beautiful planet that once was for everyone and now is only for the 1%! Its one sick world we live in but worry not that the creator of it all will punish those who are evil!
