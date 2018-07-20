All-Time High Fragility Index & Russia Dumps US Bonds for Gold | Jeff Clark
What happens when you combine the Warren Buffet Indicator of Stock Valuations-to-GDP with the leveraged Margin Debt Ratio? You get Mike Malone of GoldSilver.com's new "Market Fragility Index," which rates the level of structural risk of the collapse of our financial edifice. And guess how today's markets and economy measure up in terms of fragility vs. throughout all of history? Jeff Clark, senior precious metals analyst at GoldSilver.com, returns to Reluctant Preppers to reveal the significance of this new Fragility Index as an early warning signal we need to be aware of. Also, on the heels of all-time record US debt sales in Q1'2018, Clark further alerts us to the historic Q2'2018 selloff in Russian holdings of US Treasuries. Clark walks us through the dire scenario that would impact our national and global finances and personal lives, when not enough buyers show up to take on our debt. And as Russia frees up cash by massively dumping US Treasuries, guess what other all-time record they are setting? Tune in and find out as Jeff Clark brings it home and makes it personal!
